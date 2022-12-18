Punjab CM supports every decision of Imran Khan: Cheema

Spokesperson of the Chief Minister and Punjab Government, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, in a statement on the social media website Twitter, has said that PMLN has kept people like Javed Latif to pressurize the institutions to get their desired decisions. The dualistic policy of the PML-N is now clear. In response, he wrote that the one brigade of PMLN targets institutions and the other Cherry-Blossom brigade polishes the boots.

She said that only thieves are returning to Pakistan, No foreign delegation nor investment is coming to the country.

Pakistani Embassies do not have money for salaries whereas so far, 2 billion have been spent on foreign trips of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. She further said that Every decision of Imran Khan is supported by the Chief Minister of Punjab. Parvaiz Elahi sees his political future with Imran Khan. She said that after selling the assets in the country, now they are selling the foreign assets at less than half price. These assets will be bought by a front man of these corrupt politicians. Shahbaz Sharif has approved the sale of the building decorated with a loan of 7 million dollars for 6.8 million dollars. The accused Ishaq Dar got back the seized house and frozen billions of rupees, but the country’s economy has sunk. Imran Khan increased the foreign exchange of 7 billion dollars received in 2018 to 22 billion dollars in 2022.

The country has defaulted but the government is not announcing for fear of defamation. Pakistani rupee has become the worst currency in Asia. An imported government is responsible for this condition of a nuclear country. Criticizing the Prime Minister, she said that Sharif brought the GDP growth from 6% to 1%. The interest rate was increased from 10 to 16 percent. Even increasing the interest rate did not reduce inflation. Inflation has risen from 13 to 45 percent.

Flour price has increased from 50 to 120 rupees per kg, while petrol and diesel have been increased by 75 rupees per liter.As many as 7.5lac competent, skilled and loyal Pakistanis have left the country because of these thieves, she added.