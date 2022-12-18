KP governor urges universities to conduct activities for character building

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday urged universities to conduct activities for character building as teachers are key role models, who can influence the attitudes, values and behaviours of their students and inspire them to be of good character.

Addressing the 72nd convocation of FAST National University as a chief guest, the Governor said that graduate students should be made part of the country’s scientific, engineering and technical workforce, which is an important component of our development framework.

He congratulated all the graduates and said that youth equipped with modern education should have the vision and technical skills to provide relief to the people of backward areas of the province.

Haji Ghulam Ali distributed degrees among 116 students of MPhil and PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. He urged the students to utilize their skills with dedication and honesty in their respective fields so that the goal of a prosperous society would be achieved.

Hazara division is stronghold of PML-N: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam said that Hazara was the stronghold of PML-N and would remain so.

Addressing the grand worker’s convention here Saturday, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N would get clean sweep in upcoming general elections. When Imran Khan will dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK, the nation will celebrate Salvation Day and will distribute sweets, he said.

The minister said that the politics of Imran Khan had been based on lies, fraud and promises of fake jobs, the construction of 5 million houses, conversions PM House, governor’s houses into universities, foreign funding and theft of watches. The nation has understood that Imran Khan has got billions of rupees from foreign funding, particularly from Israel and India.

On this occasion, Advisor to PM Ameer Muqam said that funding was done only to spread instability in the country, Imran Khan had destroyed the economy and nationalism and very soon, Nawaz Sharif would come back and under his leadership, all the crises of the country would be overcome. He said that conducting successful conventions in various districts of KP has proved that no one could minus Nawaz Sharif from this province. The PTI led government instead of facilitating masses, has capped many developmental projects started during Nawaz Sharif’s government.