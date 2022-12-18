Kashmiris to observe Ghulam Abbas death anniversary today

All is set by the Kashmiris to observe the 54th death anniversary of the pioneer supreme head of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Quaid-e-Kashmir Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on Sunday, December 18, with full solemnity and reverence and renewal of pledge to continue the mission till the liberation of the occupied Kashmir from the forced and unlawful occupation of India.

Qur’aan Khawani will be held in various parts of the AJK territory, occupied state and different parts of the country for the departed soul. Special meetings will be held at various places in Azad Kashmir, including Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Bagh, Sudhanoti and Rawalakot under the auspices of the AJK government, besides various social, political and public sector organizations to pay glorious tributes to the late distinguished Kashmiri leader for his remarkable services for the Kashmir freedom movement. In spite of its being the weekly holiday, it would be the gazetted holiday across AJK to mark the death anniversary of the eminent Kashmiri leader of the freedom struggle and the first supreme head of the AJK government. A major ceremony to observe the day will be held at the Mazar of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas at Faizabad Rawalpindi under the auspices of the AJK government in collaboration with Muslim Conference.

A large number of people from different parts of AJK and Pakistan will visit the Mazar to offer Fateha for the departed soul besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and accession of the entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan. In the scheduled special gathering, speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder leader of the Kashmir freedom movement coupled with the renewal of the pledge and determination to follow his footprints for the completion of his mission of the liberation of the occupied Kashmir from the forced and illegal Indian tyrannical rule.