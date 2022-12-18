Pakistan belongs to all

The non-Muslims or minority communities living in Pakistan are playing an important role in the country’s development. They are on the key posts and serving the homeland efficiently. The people hailing from the minority communities are also part of the parliament representing their political parties. They are fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities in all the elected houses of the country. Kamran Michael, Krishna Kumari, Sardar Kalyan Singh and many other notables from minority communities are proudly holding the flag of Pakistan and serving this motherland. Similarly, many troops hailing from the Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities are safeguarding the geographical borders of this country. In the past, many officers from minority communities also served in the Pak Army. Kailash Kumar, hailing from the Hindu community, is serving as Lt Colonel in the Pak Army. He is the first officer from the Hindu community who reached the rank of Lt Colonel. He originally belongs to Thar, which is considered a backward and underprivileged area of the country. It also reflects the system of meritocracy in the Pak Army, where a person hailing from the minority community can reach the high offices without giving any bribe. It is the beauty of the Pak Army where one can fulfil his dreams if he has the required potential and the case of Lt Colonel Kailash Kumar is a glaring example of it.

How can one forget the bravery of Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry and Squadron Leader Peter Christy? Both officers hailing from the minority community joined the Pakistan Air Force and left behind stories full of courage and valour. Squadron Leader Peter Christy was known as “Master Fighter” and he was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage) for flying B-57 during the 1965 war. The stories of Peter Christy should be written in golden words. Wing Commander Mervyn Leslie Middlecoat was a fighter pilot in Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed his life to protect this motherland. Wing Commander Mervyn was sent with an F-86 Sabre fighter jet when the Indian Air Force attacked Karachi in 1965. The whole world witnessed the bravery of Wing Commander Mervyn when he shot down two fighter jets of the enemy moments after flying. He was given the title of “Defender of Karachi.” It is also a matter of pride that Cecil Chaudhry is discussed whenever we talk about great fighter pilot M.M.Alam. The history of the Pakistan Air Force is incomplete without discussing these two great fighter pilots who played a significant role during the wars of 1965 and 1971. Cecil Chaudhry was the man who shot down three fighter jets of enemy forces during the war of 1965. He was given Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage) for his bravery. He also participated in the war of 1971 despite the fact that he had an injury at that time. He took part in many operations during the 1971 war, and, therefore, he was also given Sitar-e-Basalat. We cannot forget the impressive stories of Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry, Squadron Leader Peter Christy and Wing Commander Mervyn Leslie.

Pakistan is just like a bouquet and every flower has its own distinct fragrance.

Maj Gen Julian Peter will also be remembered for his services to the country. He was the first Christian who had reached the rank of Major General in the Pak Army. Peter participated in the wars of 1965 and 1971. He retired in 2004 and was also given Hilal-e-Imtiaz for serving the country. Still, there are many officers and soldiers from the minority community in Pak Army who are serving the country with great zeal. These troops are always ready to sacrifice their lives for safeguarding the motherland.

All the minority communities, including Sikh, Hindu and Christian love this country. There is no doubt in the fact that Pakistan is incomplete without them. Therefore, the flag of Pakistan carries the white part representing the minorities living in this country. It was also a message to future generations that Pakistan is incomplete without the minority communities. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was very clear in his approach towards minorities. He made it clear from day one. He included representatives from minorities in his first cabinet. How can we forget the famous speech of Jinnah in which he said that everyone is free to go to the mosques, temples or churches according to one’s own wishes? These minorities have been contributing to the development of the country from day one. They always played their role in strengthening this country. Pakistan is just like a bouquet and every flower has its own distinct fragrance. These minorities are the flowers of this bouquet, which are increasing the beauty of this country. The minorities belong to Pakistan, and Pakistan belongs to them. It is the very beauty of this country.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.