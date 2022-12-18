Petroleum From Russia

The latest controversy in Pakistan’s energy insecurity saga has left the government in a flurry as it jostles to resolve the confusion over the country’s petroleum deal with Russia. Given our dire straits, any good news should be celebrated. If mature, this procurement could ease a huge chunk of pressure off the common man’s pocket but the yearning to paint the town red cannot come on the shoulders of speculations alone. Contrary to the government’s optimism about its new partnership with Russia, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto remains convinced that the deal could take months to bear fruit. When news about the partnership first surfaced, many were quick to express enthusiasm about the possibility of discounted oil from heavily-sanctioned Russia. However, the practicalities of this deal have not yet been laid out.

Unfortunately, importing oil isn’t as simple as it seems. The most fundamental question is whether Russian oil is even technically suitable to be refined by our machinery, which is far more accustomed to processing lighter blends from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Preliminary evaluations have revealed that only a small percentage of Russian crude is technically appropriate for our refineries. Because the majority of Russian crude oils are heavier than our imported grades, only one to two cargoes can be imported on a monthly basis, which is not at all enough to meet the demands of our energy-starved population.

Concerns over transportation costs have also been heavily downplayed by the government. A substantial chunk of our crude is imported from the Middle East, where shipping prices range from $1 to $1.5 per barrel. Transporting oil from Russia, on the other hand, would take significantly longer due to a larger distance between the two countries at a much steeper $8 per barrel. To put things into perspective, Pakistan pays approximately $0.8-$1 million per ship from the Middle East compared to a whopping $3-3.5 million per ship from Russia.

Then comes the biggest roadblock of all: payment mechanisms. Pakistani banks are wary of opening Letters of Credit for crude oil from Russia over fears of sanctions from the United States. Russian businesses are similarly averse to taking payments in US dollars.

This leaves the government in a precarious position-with no payment schemes or currency swap arrangements in place to entertain imports, it would be impossibly difficult to import Russian oil with the ease that the government has let on. It is quite reasonable that the government is earnestly looking to quell public angst over rising energy prices but they must refrain from making promises they cannot keep *