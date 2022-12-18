Queen Consort spotted chatting with guests as she attends glitzy star-studded bash in alongside Dame Judi Dench and Jeremy Clarkson

The Queen Consort was photographed chatting with guests at a Christmas party she attended this week in central London. Camilla, 75, donned a green midi dress as she stepped out for the star-studded bash at the Murano restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday, hosted by Ewan Venters – the former head of royal grocer Fortnum & Mason.

She paired the festive-colour frock with a short navy cape jacket, suede knee high boots, and a navy blue handbag. The finishing touch to her look was a classic make-up look, featuring a fresh base and her trademark pink lip. Camilla wore her long bobbed hair loose. The royal joined a host of stars at the glitzy restaurant – owned by Angela Hartnett – including Dame Judi Dench, Jeremy Clarkson and Tess Daly among others.

Other guests at Wednesday’s event included Claudia Winkleman and Tracy Emin.

And Camilla rubbed shoulders with Dames Maggie Smith and Maureen Lipman at the ‘white truffle’ lunch held at the Michelin-starred restaurant.

She was also photographed with her son Tom Parker-Bowles, who she was snapped kissing before leaving the restaurant.

The ‘Earl of Grantham’ – Dame Maggie’s D ownton Abbey co-star, Hugh Bonneville – also made the star-studded guest list, alongside broadcasters Piers Morgan and Chris Evans.

The event came just hours before Harry and Meghan’s second instalment of their Netflix docu-series – which saw the Duchess of Sussex boast of a text from Beyonce as the megastar offered her her support.

Other big stars have also befriended Meghan in recent years, including Oprah Winfrey and tennis ace Serena Williams, the latter of whom appeared in episode three of the Harry & Meghan series.

But Camilla, it appears, also continues to have a certain pulling power, particularly among Britain’s A-list crowd. The event on Wednesday was a purely private affair, meaning the Queen Consort was not invited as part of official royal business – and her attendance will have likely ensured more stars to turned up to the evening.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly was also present and was seen sharing a chuckle with Dame Maggie outside the restaurant.

Host Mr Venters currently runs Hauser & Wirth, which until recently was known purely as an art venture with galleries around the world, from Los Angeles to Monaco.

But it has recently broadened its horizons, opening its own Mayfair establishment in October, the Mount Street Restaurant – with a pub on the floor below.

Camilla and King Charles dined there only weeks ago. Though the King missed out on Wednesday’s treat, he may be in line for a consolation as guests left Murano clutching ‘goodie bags’.