Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans say he ‘deserves an Oscar’ as actor shares his new look from ‘Haddi’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his look from his upcoming film Haddi that left his fans completely in awe. After sharing a transfornation video on social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to social media on Saturday to share the first look of his character from the upcoming film Haddi. Nawazuddin shared in the caption, “I am being arrested in your eyes, I don’t want to live but still I am living.” Fans were instantly taken by the actor’s look and appreciated him in the comments section. “How much of versatile can one be?????” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “He deserves an Oscar.” “Is there anything that you can’t do?” asked another fan. Billed as a revenge drama thriller, Haddi features the versatile actor in dual roles. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actor said that after his role in Haddi, his respect for female actors grew manifold.