Parents of APS martyrs march in Peshawar

Parents of the students martyred in Peshawar’s 2014 Army Public School attack took to the streets on Friday and held a protest rally. On the eighth anniversary of the carnage, parents of the students martyred in the attack – who had gathered at the school for an event – blocked the Khyber Road for traffic. They commenced the protest march from the APS and walked to Warsak Road. The protesters wanted to talk to the Peshawar corps commander but they were stopped by the police. “We are peaceful and want to present our demands and grievances to the concerned high-ups,” Muhammad Tahir Khan, father of a martyred student and one of the protesters, told media. “We have been waiting for justice for the past eight years. But it is unfortunate that no one has been able to do anything for us.” He said that they had been demanding a public holiday on December 16. “But despite repeated promises, our demands were not met.” Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and began talks with the protesters. They also blocked one track of the Khyber Road leading to traffic jams.