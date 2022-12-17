FO summons Afghan envoy

Pakistan on Friday summoned the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to lodge a strong protest over the recent incidents of “unprovoked cross-border shelling” by the Afghan Taliban forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area. This was the first time Pakistan called the Afghan Taliban envoy as it previously opted only to issue a statement when at least eight Pakistani civilians lost their lives and several others were injured due to border clashes last Sunday. The move to call the Afghan diplomat suggests Pakistan is running out of patience with the Taliban regime, which not only failed to rein in terrorist groups and sanctuaries, with Taliban forces now targeting civilians in Pakistan. The deteriorating situation has led critics to question Pakistan’s Afghan policy as there have been calls for reviewing the strategy. The first sign Pakistan was now taking a more hard-line stance was the Foreign Office summoning the Afghan envoy. The Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan’s strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed,” read a statement issued by the foreign office here on Friday. “It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that the recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard,” the statement added. The statement, however, said Pakistan remained committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. “Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end,” the statement said. The recent border clashes erupted reportedly after the Afghan border forces tried to prevent Pakistani authorities from repairing a part of the fence along the border.