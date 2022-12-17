Another purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, surfaced on Friday, wherein she can be heard purportedly scolding someone over photographs of items from the Toshakhana presumably sent to her home. The development comes days after a separate audio clip surfaced, purportedly featuring PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi talking about the sale of wristwatches in Imran’s possession. In the purported audio clip which surfaced Friday, Bushra Bibi speaks to a person named Inam on the telephone. “The things that came from the Toshakhana, did you ask Akbar to take photos and send them to you?” “No, I didn’t say so,” Inam replies. “So why were the photographs taken? Photos of things coming into the house aren’t taken, only of those going out of the house should be taken […] why are photos being taken of the things coming to me,” Bushra Bibi supposedly grills the man. Inam denies telling anyone to take photos, to which Bushra Bibi again says that she was told he asked to take the photos.

She then starts to speak to another person in the background. “Did you send the pictures to Inam?” she is heard saying to the other person. At this, Inam interjects and says that he did receive the photos but he never said to take the photos in the first place. “Did Inam ask you to take the pictures? What? What? Who said to take the pictures? Who? Why? Who, what proof? Photos of things coming inside the house shouldn’t be taken because they were coming to me. Photos should be taken of the things going outside,” Bushra Bibi purportedly tells the other person.

“Who takes photos of things coming inside the house? Proof of what? […] Did you ask me? Did you ask me? What do you mean by sorry. You guys have made a mockery of this house,” she says as she admonishes the other person. “The MS has trusted us. He didn’t take pictures, then who are you to do so?” Turning back to Inam, Bushra Bibi then asks Inam, “And why did he send the pictures to you?” Inam replies by saying: “Bibi, I don’t know […] I was told these things have come and we’re sending them inside.