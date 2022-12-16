IHC rejects Swati’s plea seeking FIRs details

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected the petition of the PTI leader Azam Khan Swati seeking details of FIRs registered against him across the country. The court said that it could not issue such directives to the Interior Ministry, adding that the petitioner could approach the high courts of Sindh and Balochistan in that regard. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on December 2, after hearing arguments from the lawyers. The petitioner had prayed the court to seek details of FIR from Interior Ministry against him. The court disposed of the case. It may be mentioned that FIRs were registered against Azam Khan Swati in various provinces on his controversial tweets about the state institutions. Meanwhile, a local court once again postponed announcement of verdict till December 19, in bail petition of Senator Azam Khan Swati. The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding as the newly appointed special judge central Muhammad Azam Khan could not take charge of his office. Previously, the court had reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from the lawyers. Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and Swati’s counsel Dr Babar Awan appeared before the court.