UNGA adopts resolution reaffirming people’s right to self-determination

The UN General Assembly Thursday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for people who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation such as those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The text, which was adopted by consensus, was recommended last month by the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Pakistan has been tabling this resolution since 1981 in an effort to focus the world’s attention on the people still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Kashmir and Palestine.

Co-sponsored by 72 countries, the resolution calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment. “The consensus adoption of this resolution is another affirmation by the world community that the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination is just and legal and that their oppression and occupation is illegal and can be resisted by all means at their disposal under international law,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram had said when asked by APP for comments after its adoption in the Third Committee Last month.

“It will keep alive the flame of freedom in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ambassador Akram added.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly’s firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world. It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The assembly also deplored the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour. It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.

The resolution also requests the secretary-general to report to the next session of the General Assembly on this question.