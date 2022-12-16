Imran got ‘NRO’ from Gen Bajwa: Malik Ahmed

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said on Friday that it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who got an “NRO” from Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, as he saved him from disqualification in the Bani Gala case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa gave an ‘NRO 2’ to the PDM leaders.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the PML-N leader said that it was Imran Khan who benefitted from an NRO given by General Bajwa, and he had to disqualify Jahangir Tarin as collateral damage. He added that they informed Gen (retd) Bajwa at that time that Imran Khan would prove to be fatal for the country.

Malik Ahmed added that Imran Khan has turned his guns to Gen (retd) Bajwa since his ‘cypher’ and ‘not’ narratives got flushed.

In his address on Thursday, the PTI chief claimed that the “gang of corrupts” were getting clean chits nowadays under the ‘NRO II’ granted to them by the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In his address via video link, Imran Khan made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returning to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London.