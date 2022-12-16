‘Beaming Futurescapes’ digital art exhibition opens

A digital Art Exhibition titled “Beaming Futurescapes” opened at COMSATS Art Gallery on Wednesday 30th November, 2022. The exhibition was jointly organized by Department of Computer Arts (Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi) and COMSATS Art Gallery (COMSATS University, Islamabad). The exhibition displayed art work prepared by emerging artists of the Department of Computer Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. These art works included VR projects, animations, illustrations, digital paintings and textile art.

The participating artists included Aimen Khan Tajik, Amna Bibi, Amna Syed, Aqsa Nadeem, Areena Amir, Arooj Raza, Esha Malik, Fatima Azher, Hunna Sajid, Kashmala Qazi, Laiba Mobusher, Momina Iqbal, Muqaddus Zulfaraz , Noorulain Shahzad, Rabia Waqar, Ramsha, Rimsha Fatima, Sarah Ghazi, Sitara, Sumama Shakeel, Sumiya Rizwan, Syeda Aisha Altaf and Zunaira Naveed.

Mr. Wajid Kamran, Deputy Registrar CUI presented the vote of thanks on behalf of Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector COMSATS. In his address Mr. Wajid Kamran expressed gratitude to the participating artists and said the CUI will continue to patronize arts through its Department of Art & Design, Architecture as well as a dedicated Art Gallery.

Ms. Zarin Gul (Assistant Professor Department of Computer Arts, FJWU) explained the concept behind the work done by artists and said we need to exhibit more work of emerging artists as they always have fresh and innovative ideas which appeal the audience. She also thanked COMSATS Art Gallery for organizing a show for these young aspiring artists.

Speaking at the occasion Ms. Farrah Mahmood (In Charge COMSATS Art Gallery) appreciated the students work and said it is always exciting for her to exhibit work of amateur artists as they get a boost for the work they have done and the confidence to face criticism in public exhibits. She wished all the artists best of luck for their future endeavors. The show will be on display till 14th December, 2022.