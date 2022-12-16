Murree admin directed to facilitate tourists

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti and Commissioner Saqib Manan have directed the authorities concerned of Murree district to utilize all available resources to facilitate tourists during snowfall season.

The RPO and the commissioner during a visit reviewed arrangements finalized for snowfall season in Murree district.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Senior Superintendent Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz Khan, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, In-charge Rescue 1122, representatives of Forest Department, Cantonment Board Murree, Highway, Motorway, IESCO, and departments concerned were present on the occasion.