Speakers call for balanced population planning

Speakers of an awareness raising seminar held here late Thursday emphasized the need to address the challenges of a rapidly increasing population. The seminar was organized by the AJK Population Welfare Department in collaboration with the United Nations agency for population welfare – UNFPA.

Speakers included AJK minister for Power Development and Energies Ch. Arshad Hussain, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat, Director General Population Welfare Department of AJK Zeashan Arif, District Population Welfare Officer Kamran Choudhry, Director General Auqaf AJK Hafiz Nazir Ahmed Qadri, District Mufti Abdul Ghafaar Selfi, Moulana Iftikhar Ahmed Hashmir, Prof. Dr. Saima Kousar, Afeera Javed from Mirpur University, veteran Kashmiri writer and intellectual A H Nizami and others.