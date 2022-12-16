Conference on Arabic language & literature concludes at NUML

One-Day National conference on “Arabic Language & Literature in 21st Century (Trends & Possibilities) organized by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages, (NUML), held here at NUML. The Chief Guest of the inaugural session was Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E Mr. Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while the closing ceremony was presided by Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi. Prof. Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim from Bahria University and Dr. Abdul Mujeeb Bassam from Islamic International University participated as keynote speakers in opening and closing sessions respectively. Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and a larger number of students also attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion H.E Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki said that Arabic is the language of Quran, and it is protected by Almighty Allah. Arabic is a very vast and well-established language; learning this language will connect us to the brotherhood and source of unity among Ummah. He said that Kingdom will support every effort to promote Arabic language in the country. He appreciated the role of NUML in promotion of Arabic language and thanked Rector NUML for organizing such a knowledgeable conference.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi in his address stressed the importance of Arabic language and said that it is spoken by over 420 million people. He was of the view that there is need to increase digital content in Arabic on internet. He briefed the audience about the steps taken by UAE government to promote the Arabic language on internet. Ambassador thanked Rector NUML and praised NUML role in promoting the language in the region.

At the end, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) thanked the honourable chief guests of both sessions for sparing time and participating in the conference. Rector highlighted that Arabic is a very vast and one of the sweetest languages of the world. He stressed the need of learning Arabic language irrespective of age or profession.