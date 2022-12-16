KP CM performs ground breaking of 23 Km road to boost tourism

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of rehabilitation and remodeling of 23 KM Mankyal Bada Serai road in Swat to boost the tourism sector. The World Bank-funded KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) is committed to the objective of opening up new tourist areas and building tourism infrastructure. The project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs.5.7 billion. This road will open up new tourist destinations of Mankyal and Bada Serai and will lead to an Integrated Tourism Zone (ITZ) in Mankyal. The road will be constructed on international standards with special features of a safety wall, drain, and side shoulders. The road will have two rest areas, which include a mosque, cafe/restaurants, tuck shops, tyre shops, dispensary, washrooms, and other facilities as well.