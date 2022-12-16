91pc of loose milk not safe for human consumption: study

A nationwide survey on milk quality and safety conducted by University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) found 91% of loose milk samples to be non-compliant to quality and safety parameters. An event was held on 15th December at Emporium Hotel in Lahore to disseminate the results and press was invited to cover the event.

Five (5) quality and safety parameters were tested for compliance with regulatory limits. These included Composition, Adulteration, Antibiotic residues, Aflatoxin M1 and Heavy Metals. Loose milk was largely found to be unsafe on all these parameters.

There was no nationally representative data on the safety and quality of loose milk in the Pakistan and this national survey conducted by UVAS aimed to provide that. This national survey was conducted in the Top 11 cities of Pakistan through Nielsen, a top multinational research agency which designed its sampling plan to ensure authenticity of results.

The detailed findings of this research report were presented in a special health symposium in Lahore by Dr. Azmat Ullah Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS, Lahore and Principal Investigator of this project in Presence of Dr. Nasim Ahmed (S.I) Vice Chancellor UVAS. Apart from this, Professor Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) also expressed his views on its importance on this occasion.

It is important to note that Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world. 95% of this milk consumed is loose milk and it reaches the end consumer for immediate consumption through informal multi-layered distribution system of middleman (milkmen).

This traditional loose milk supply chain system is unorganized and non-regulated, thus quality of milk is hardly maintained and it results in serious food safety issues at consumer level. This informal loose milk supply chain channel lacks proper transportation, storage facilities consequently quality of milk is lost. Loose milk is highly perishable and susceptible to microbial growth and survival, and is a vehicle of food?borne pathogens. In addition to microbial contamination, residues from antimicrobial drugs, pesticides’ residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals and adulterants have also been found in loose milk, that pose serious risk to our public’s health.

The Guest of Honor Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Mudassar Riaz Malik also emphasis on the importance of the usage of safe milk.

The Chief Guest, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan Seehar, Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development was also present in the ceremony. This situation demands immediate intervention by regulatory authorities and mass awareness of the consequences for consumer health and safety. This is a national issue and a reason for big concern.