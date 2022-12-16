E-Rozgar Program launched in 46 colleges and universities of Punjab

Punjab Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood Akbar has said that E-Rozgar program was successfully launched in 46 different colleges and universities of the Punjab. He expressed these views in connection with E-Rozgar program at the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila on Friday. He added that Youth Affairs Department Punjab in collaboration of PITB was making efforts to make the E-Rozgar Project a success. He further stated about the government policies especially E-Rozgar schemes where educated youth have been trained in freelancing with help of PITB and Higher Education Department in three domains such as technical, non-technical and creative. ?outh of Punjab province is being imparted technical skills in various relevant fields through E-Rozgar Programme. The minister said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab was also going to launch the first-ever Athlete Card for the welfare of male and female athletes of the province in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.