PSX witnesses bullish trend, loses 121 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 121.72 points, a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 41,301.48 against 41,179.76 points on the previous day.

A total of 139,659,870 shares were traded during the day as compared to 245,017,196 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.167 billion against Rs 7.595 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 124 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 17,468,556 shares at Rs 30.75 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 12,449,827 shares at Rs 1.27 per share and Dewan Motors with 8,107,500 shares at Rs 14.55 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1000 per share price, closing at Rs 25000, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 100 rise in its per share price to Rs 1450. Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 28 per share closing at Rs 860 followed by Bhanero Textile with a Rs 17.72 decline to close at Rs 1125.