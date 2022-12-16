Gold price increases by Rs 500 per tola

The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 to Rs171,900 on Friday against its sale at Rs 171,400 during the previous day. The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs147,376 from Rs146,948 whereas as the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs135,095 from Rs134,702, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs30 to Rs1960 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 to Rs1680.38. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $1782 compared to its sale at $1778, the association reported.