Minister directs to expedite work on CPEC SEZs

Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday directed to expedite the work on Special Economic Zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for their early completion.

He was chairing a meeting here at the Ministry of Planning and Development to review the implementation status of CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, officials from the ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Communication, Commerce and Aviation; Board of Investment, Embassy of Pakistan – Beijing, National Highway Authority, Transport Department – Government of Punjab, and Lahore Electric Supply Company; and chief executive officers of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Peshawar.

The planning minister said the prime minister’s visit to China and 11th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC ) had infused a new lease of life in CPEC.

He directed the departments and ministries concerned to ensure review progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in the 11th JCC meeting. The minister also the relevant officials to expedite the development process of the 1000 acre Islamabad Special Economic Zone, while advising the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing to follow up the matters pertaining to the CPEC projects.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed displeasure over the inaction on the part of departments concerned on the matters relating the uninterrupted power supply to Orange Line Project .