Hareem Farooq grooves to music, video goes viral

The video of prolific actor and model Hareem Farooq grooving to music is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

In the caption, she stated her viral video cannot be ignored like human ideas.

“We know the voices in our heads aren’t real, but sometimes their ideas are just too good to ignore just like this reel,” it read.

The viral video was liked by thousands of Instagram users. She received heartwarming comments from them.

Here’s what they stated.

“Listening to music is the best way to ignore the world”

“I’m loving the vibesss and the beautiful zone you’re in”

“Smarty”

“You stunner”

“Wow adorable”

“Soo beautiful”

Hareem Farooq has quite a following on social media with over two million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of their personal and professional happenings via visuals. Earlier, the pictures of her in a red kurta became a hit. It also got thousands of likes from netizens.

The actor earned herself a name and a huge fanbase, for her stellar performances not only on the small screen but also as one of the most sought-after film actors. The celeb also has her part in the revival of Pakistan’s film industry with titles like “Janaan” and “Parchi”.