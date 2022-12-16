Sajal has social media talking with latest pictures

Famed actor and model Sajal Aly shared her new picture and it is going viral on the social media application Instagram. Sajal Aly, the sister of celebrity Saboor Aly, shared the viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform. She posed for the camera in a blue outfit. She used the transparent heart emoji as a caption. Thousands of the application’s users liked her pictures. They wrote heartwarming comments to speak highly of her and her looks.

Here’s what they had to say.

“Wow”

“Beauty”

“You stunner”

“Piyari”

“So pretty, my darling”

The “Khel Khel Mein” star has 9.3 million Instagram followers. She shares images and videos to update her admirers about her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she flaunted her new looks by sharing pictures. Sajal Aly, wife of actor Ahad Raza Mir, has worked in superhit serials, telefilms and movies. Her performances in “Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah”, “Kahani Aik Raat Ki”, “Sannata”, “Qudrat”, “Chup Raho”, “Noor ul Ain” and “Khel Khel Mein” received positive reviews. Her last appearance was in the superhit ARY Digital “Sinf-e-Aahan” where she played the role of Rabia Safeer.