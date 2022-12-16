Mahira and Humayun Saeed set to share screen again?

Top Pakistan actors Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are set to be seen together in a project which could possibly be a movie named “Aaj Rang Hai” which will likely be directed by Nadeem Baig. The story of the project has been written by a famous TV writer Zanjabeel Asim who has also a won a national award for her excellent writing. Meanwhile, no more information has been shared about the project yet but Mahira and Humayun’s fans are excited about the news. Earlier, one of the Twitter users had asked Mahira, “When we can expect to see Humayun Saeed and you together? To which the “Superstar” actor replied, “I hope very very soon. She mentioned Humayun and wrote “Kyun Humayun?”. Reacting to Mahira’s tweet, “The Crown” actor replied, “Yes very soon…” The actors have shared screen before together in “Bin Roye”. In an interview with Vasay Chaudhry, they revealed that they decided to give a break of working together. “We have decided that we will give a gap of two years and will share the screen after that.”