Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari set to share screen after divorce

After a long debate about ex-couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s divorce, the actors have dropped a poster of their upcoming film “Babylicious” after 12 years.

Syra and Shahroz were working on a movie at the time of their divorce, but it kept getting postponed for various reasons, including the split up of the pair. Both Syra and Shahroz announced the film’s impending release on their Instagram profiles after a 12-year wait.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Syra wrote, “This February 2023, it will be 12 years since we became attached to this film. So very excited for you all to see it! Presenting the first look of our new movie ‘Babylicious’.”

People are not impressed by watching Syra and Shahroz together in the movie, which will be releasing in February 2023.

Though many praised Syra for her professionalism, but they were turned off by the prospect of the ex-couple working on a movie together.