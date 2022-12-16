Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deny ‘untrue narrative’ surrounding royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back as senior members of the royal family, but that doesn’t mean they’ve retired from public life. The couple’s new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan – which was produced in part by their company Archewell Productions-sparked online debate following its Dec. 7 release, with some critics calling out Harry and Meghan for being involved in such a highly publicized project despite giving up their royal duties to pursue a quieter life in the United States. Now, Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary is setting the record straight, telling E! News in a statement that the “Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back.” “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence,” the spokesperson continued. “In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.” Of Harry and Meghan involvement in the docuseries, the spokesperson added, “They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.” Harry and Meghan-who are parents to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, 18 months-announced plans to reduce their duties as senior royals in January 2020, explaining that they hoped to “become financially independent” while continuing to fully support then-monarch Queen Elizabeth II.