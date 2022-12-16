Cheers for King Charles as he dances off Netflix drama

Londoners today left King Charles in no doubt that he enjoys their support in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s transatlantic tirades in their Netflix mini-series. His Majesty was given a rockstar’s welcome as he arrived at the JW3 Jewish community centre in Finchley Road, North London, as the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah on Sunday.

The monarch has maintained his dignified silence and continued his duties while his son and daughter-in-law go rogue in California.

But he didn’t let the hurt show, dancing joyously to the Hora with members of the Jewish company, holding the hands of two pensioners and dancing in a circle to whoops and cheers. Charles also looked delighted when a crowd gathered to chant his name outside. The King waved furiously and grinned at the well-wishers. It came after crowds turned out at Westminster Abbey to cheer William and Kate last night. The monarch is said to have vowed never to watch the Netflix series, which Harry and Meghan have used to brutally attack Charles, William and Kate.

But while he has stayed silent on the Sussexes, Charles on Friday spoke of his grief at the tragedy in Jersey.

King Charles III has sent a letter to residents in Jersey giving them his ‘deepest possible sympathy and condolences’ following the island’s recent tragedies.

In a letter signed by the King, he said: ‘My wife and I have been so dreadfully shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedies in St Helier and at sea off St Ouen’s Bay.’ It continued: ‘At this time of great sorrow and grief, my deepest possible sympathy and condolences go to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones, and to all islanders who have been affected by these heart-breaking events.

‘Your immeasurable sense of loss and anguish is very keenly felt and, in the days ahead, the people of the Bailiwick of Jersey will remain in my thoughts and prayers.’ Last night Britons showed their deep affection for the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived at Westminster Abbey having maintained a dignified silence as Harry and Meghan went to war with them.

There were audible cheers from members of the public who shouted ‘Kate, we love you’ and ‘Prince William, we love you’ as they stood in the cold to greet the future king and queen. Inside the Abbey last night, William – watched by the king, George and Charlotte and more than 15 family members – hailed the ‘spirit of togetherness’ at Christmas in the face of relentless attacks by his younger brother and his actress wife. The Royal Family members gathered for the dignified display of solidarity hours after Harry and Meghan attacked the institution again and again in their Netflix documentary. Poignantly, William read a passage from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message in which Her Majesty said she was ‘always struck by the spirit of togetherness’ at Christmas.

It was a time, she had added, ‘when we remember that God sent his only son to serve, not to be served’. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have said they will not comment on Harry and Meghan’s claims – with the King said to be determined never to watch the six-part series.

A royal source told the Mirror, “Some astonishing claims have been made but the family are determined to stick together and maintain a dignified silence. They will not be dragged into a tit-for-tat row.’ While the palaces have refused to comment on the claims, sources have made clear that there is immense sadness and frustration about the Sussexes’ decision to yet again air family problems in public.

There was no suggestion that William intended the striking message to be contrasted with the example of his own brother, who turned on his family in yesterday’s Netflix series. Indeed it was planned long before the documentary.

But it will have resonated with many of the 1,800 guests gathered in the Abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the ‘selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring’.

Kensington Palace said the Together at Christmas carol service, the second concert Kate has hosted, was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including ‘duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others’. The palace said these principles were ‘shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them’.

A Christmas tree was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous comedy sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

Kate met and thanked those taking part in the service, including Paddington star Hugh Bonneville and singer Melanie C.

The Waleses were perfectly coordinated, the duchess earing a festive burgundy coat dress believed to be from London-based Eponine, paired with £14 drop ruby earrings from Accessorize and a matching shimmering clutch and gloves, and burgundy heels. Charlotte, seven, wore a matching £160 burgundy coast from Trotters Heritage, while William donned a complementary shade of navy paired with a matching men’s dress coat and a tie in burgundy.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived not long after Kate and was soon joined by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who were with their husbands.

Eugenie was seen in the sixth episode of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, visiting the family at their home in Montecito, California.

Also present was Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael. She hit the headlines last week when Netflix revisited the moment she wore a Blackamoor brooch to a Christmas lunch that was attended by Meghan in 2017.

The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate.

Hours earlier, battle lines were drawn yesterday as Prince Harry accused his brother of ‘bullying’ him and Meghan out of the Royal Family.

In a brutal finale to the pair’s damning Netflix documentary series, he repeatedly attacked William and claimed to have been ‘terrified’ when he was ‘screamed and shouted’ at in a Sandringham showdown. Harry said his brother authorised aides to brief against him and claimed their father Charles lied to his face at the same meeting. The Queen supposedly failed to intervene because her ‘ultimate mission’ was to protect ‘the institution’.

Harry, 38, suggested the elderly monarch was being manipulated by family members and courtiers for their own ends, thwarting his attempts to meet her to discuss his and Meghan’s plans to quit as working royals.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment last night, preferring to keep a dignified silence.

Harry’s grandmother the Queen said before her death that ‘recollections may vary’ when it comes to many of the claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

