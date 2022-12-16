‘Govinda Naam Mera’ — an amusing Vicky Kaushal takes you back to the vibe of the 2000s

It is the year of experimentation in cinema and the audience especially in India is finally opening their gates for content that is away from the staple fodder they are used to. But time and again a filmmaker decides to revisit the past and bring back the style of his predecessors and almost wins the show. It is a tricky way to adapt an over-tried style from the past decade, you either ace it or go haywire completely. Govinda Naam Mera is surprisingly a very smart movie that draws the blueprint of the past but also realises the time it is made in. Written by Shashank Khaitan who has a pretty good track record of entertaining his audience in the commercial space with his original stories, Govinda Naam Mera is one of those films that doesn’t take itself seriously till the last 10 minutes where it finally decides to unfold all its cards. But that doesn’t mean the rest 2 hours or so are supposed to be entirely banal. It is built-up and Khaitan knows better how to do it. With a highly efficient and impressive Vicky Kaushal in the frame, he shapes an overtly dramatic world and one that cannot exist but sells it.