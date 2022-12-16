Top four try to clinch NFL playoff berths

WASHINGTON: Four teams will try to clinch NFL playoff berths this weekend with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills seeking to secure their post-season positions. Each of those clubs will carry a 10-3 record into critical contests, two of them competing among three NFL games to be played on Saturday rather than the usual Sunday. Four weeks remain in the campaign with only the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) so far assured of a playoff spot. The Josh Allen-led Bills, on a four-game win streak, can claim the AFC East division crown with a home triumph on Saturday night over their nearest pursuers, the Miami Dolphins (8-5). Weather forecasts have temperatures below freezing and a 90% chance of snow in the Buffalo area during the contest against the club from warm South Florida. “You expect it to be cold and it could be five feet of snow,” said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. “It’s a mindset. You just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then adjust as best you can. “There are certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness, but the good news is there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines.”

The Vikings, who lost last week at Detroit, can clinch the NFC North title with a home victory Saturday over Indianapolis (4-8 with one draw) or a Sunday loss by Detroit (6-7) at the New York Jets (7-6). “We just got to regroup and be us this week,” Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook said. Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player who led the Chiefs to the 2019 season NFL throne, leads Kansas City into NFL doormat Houston (1-11-1) on Sunday needing a victory to secure the AFC West crown. “In this league, you can take no one for granted,” Mahomes said. “You have got to go in there with the mentality you are going to have to play your best.” Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,160 passing yards, having completed 336 of 511 throws (65.8%) with 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Chiefs can also clinch the division title with a home loss by the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) to Tennessee (7-6). Dallas, two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, can secure no worse than a wildcard playoff spot by winning Sunday at Jacksonville (5-8). The Jaguars have won three of their past five games to pull within two games of Tennessee in the AFC South division to sustain a longshot playoff hope.

“We all understand how important this game is,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Every game is important, but especially with where we’re at.” Saturday’s other game is another pivotal contest with the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) at Cleveland (5-8). The Ravens share the AFC North lead with Cincinnati, which has a Sunday date at Tampa Bay against seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. The Bucs (6-7) cling to a one-game division lead over Atlanta and Carolina, with the Falcons visiting New Orleans (4-9) and Carolina playing host to Pittsburgh (5-8).