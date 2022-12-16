Aqeel, Muzammil advance to semifinals in BB Tennis C’ship:

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murataza, M. Abid and M. Shoaib advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 after outshining their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday. The best match of the day was held between Abid and Yusuf Khalil. The former lost the first set 5-7 but bounced back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-1 and emerge victorious. Top seed Aqeel Khan edged passed Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4), Muzamil overpowered Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4 and second seed Shoaib trounced Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1 to move to the last four stage. On Friday, the contests were held in various categories. Results: Men’s singles quarterfinal results: Muzamil Murtaza bt Barkat Ullah 6-4, 6-4; M. Shoaib bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Mudasir Murtaza 6-2, 7-6(4); M. Abid bt Yousaf Khalil 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.