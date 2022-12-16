PTI tells NA speaker to accept all resignations

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the party had written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking the acceptance of the remaining resignations of PTI lawmakers.

Addressing the media, Qureshi – who was flanked by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry – said that even though the resignations had been accepted by Suri earlier, the orders had not yet been implemented.

The former foreign minister lambasted the incumbent NA speaker for being “selective” in accepting the resignations of only 11 MNAs in an “illegal manner”.

Qureshi accused Ashraf of using his office as custodian of the House for “partisan reasons” and to provide “political advantage” to the incumbent coalition government by not accepting all the resignations.

He went on to highlight that his party was adamant about its decision to dissolve the assemblies. “We have already made our decision. We will bring it into action,” he said. “Imran Khan gave me a letter. I’m signing it as the vice chairman of the PTI and sending it to the speaker.”

The said letter states that PTI leaders have requested a meeting with the National Assembly speaker next week to “reconfirm” their resignations. “We could agree on a time with you during the next week and reconfirm resignations tendered by our members. We hope that you will not seek to delay this matter any further,” the letter said.

“It remains unclear on what legal basis could your office selectively de-seat some of the National Assembly members instead of all the members,” it added.