Terror plot in twin cities foiled: CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have foiled a terror plot in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as it detained a suspected terrorist previously involved in a deadly 2009 suicide bombing that killed 36 people, a private TV channel reported. The CTD detained the ‘most wanted terrorist’ from Rawalpindi and recovered a huge quantity of explosives, four detonators, and safety fuses from his possession. The CTD spokesperson identified the suspected terrorist as Akmal, saying that initial investigation revealed that he was involved in the suicide attack in the Civil Lines area of Rawalpindi in 2009 which left 36 people dead. Two accomplices of the suspected militant are serving jail sentences after they were convicted by the military court, the CTD spokesperson added. The CTD has registered a case against the suspect under the charges of terrorism while further investigation is underway, he said. At least 83 more were injured in the 2009 attack when the six suicide bombers opened fire and hurled grenades at worshippers gathered inside a mosque. The dead included a brigadier, a colonel, two lieutenant colonels, two majors, three soldiers and 17 children.