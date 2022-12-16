FSC orders establishment of transgender child protection centre

The Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer on Thursday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to establish a specialized child protection centre for transgender children and form a monitoring committee.

A full bench of the FSC comprising Chief Justice Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh heard the petition regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

Representatives from the trans community were also present at the hearing, with a member of the Khwaja Sira community expressing concern over the worsening situation of the community. The FSC CJ remarked that the human rights ministry did not appear sincere in ensuring rights to transgender children.

The chief justice directed the ministry to establish and monitor a specialized child protection centre for transgender children and constitute a monitoring committee of experts, including the chairperson of the national commission for human rights as its Ex-Officio Member, CEO of the Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan, Chairperson of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, and Nadeem-uz-Zafar Khan alias Kashish, an intersex individual and activist for trans peoples’ rights.

Furthermore, the court directed the secretary of the human rights ministry to submit a complete report with standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the establishment and initiation of the child protection centre within 20 days, which would provide all kinds of support to the children. The secretary was also directed to appear in person before the FSC on the next date of hearing.