CTD claims arrest of Civil Lines suicide attack mastermind

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended the alleged mastermind of the Civil Lines suicide attack that claimed the lives of 36 people in 2009. A spokesperson for the CTD said that the alleged terrorist had devised plans to attack Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The CTD further said that the suspect, identified as Akmal, had been apprehended from a hideout in Rawalpindi. He added that a heavy cache of explosives, including four detonators and safety fuses used to make suicide vests, were also recovered from the possession of the culprit. The suspect has been booked under the antiterrorism act. “A military court has already announced its verdict and found his two accomplices guilty in the attack,” the spokesperson said, adding that the two accomplices of the alleged terrorist are currently serving their sentence in Rawalpindi prison. In 2009, a suicide attack was carried out at the Rawalpindi Civil Lines that claimed the lives of 36 people.’ His arrest was announced just days after the CTD had disclosed that India was involved in the car bomb attack in Lahore’s Johar Town in 2021.