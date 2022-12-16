Foreign reserves at lowest since 2019

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plunged to $6.7 billion, official data showed Thursday, as the country struggles to meet external financing needs. In a statement, the central bank said the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $6,700 million as of December 9, down $15 million compared with $6,714.9 million on December 2.

The drop means the reserves have fallen further from last week’s barely one month of import cover, even as it battles decades of high inflation and scrambles to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds. Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country – including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP – stood at $12,570.2 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $5,870.2 million. The central bank cited no reason for this as “reserves did not record any major change during the week.” Pakistan is in dire need of funds to cover its current account deficit and debt obligations, for which it needs more than $30 billion in external financing this financial year.

Expected funds from the IMF have been delayed as officials struggle to convince the Fund to hold the ninth review as it is yet to formally begin.

It should be noted that last week country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen below the $7 billion level for the first time since January 2019. The current reserves stand at around $6.7 billion – almost equal to $6.6 billion on January 18, 2019.