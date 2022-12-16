Ukraine says shelling kills two, cuts power in Kherson

Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in the southern city of Kherson and left it without power, Ukrainian officials said, in the latest bombardments since its recapture by Kyiv last month. The deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media that Russian forces had shelled the city centre.

“There is information about two people killed. Emergency services are on site,” he said. The regional governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, meanwhile said the attacks had left the city “completely without power”.

“Heavy shelling of a critical infrastructure facility in the city’s port area is ongoing. At the first opportunity, electricity service workers will begin to restore power,” he added.

Russian forces seized Kherson — which had a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people — shortly after invading Ukraine in February. Ukraine’s army recaptured the city in November in a significant military and symbolic defeat for Moscow.