AIOU inks MoU with Sanjh Preet

Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education (DNFCE) of Allama Iqbal Open University and an NGO Sanjh Preet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the out-of-school children, living in the slums into educational network and make them useful and responsible citizen.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the university yesterday. Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Younis, Chairman, Department of DNFCE, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer Sanjh Preet, Pervez Akhtar and JICA representative, Bilal Aziz was also present.

MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umar Younis and Chief Executive Officer of Sanjh Preet, Parvez Akhtar. According to MoU details, both organizations will provide access to education to children from the most disadvantaged areas, working together to prevent violence, abuse and child labour. “International Journal of Literacy Theory and Practice” of the Department of DNFCE, Faculty of Education was also launched in same ceremony.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that the Open University has focused on promoting education and strives to collaborate with national and international institutions to increase the quality of education. He said that with the support of Sanjh Preet, we will easily achieve the goal of primary pass and connecting out-of-school girls with education in rural areas. We are engaged in bringing them into the educational network in collaboration with JICA and other national and international institutions.

Parvez Akhtar said that Sanjh Preet’s effort is to provide education and protection to out-of-school children living in slums and backward areas of the country, for which we have collaborated with Allama Iqbal Open University. He said, with the cooperation of JICA and other institutions, we have been engaged in the welfare of society since 1996 across the country. Bilal Aziz said that we are working with the Ministry of Education and AIOU to bring the out-of-school children into the educational network. He said that we have successfully completed the Middle Tech program under Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) with the support of AIOU and now proceeding to provide matriculation education.

Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education (DNFCE), Dr. Muhammad Ajmal highlighted the educational services of the department. He said that this department of the Faculty of Education has started a collaborative process with JICA, Parwan and other institutions for the promotion of education. Dr. Tahira Bibi explained the objectives and objectives of the MoU in detail.