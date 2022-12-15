CTD arrests terrorists involved in Johar Town blast

Addl IG (CTD Punjab) Imran Mahmood stated in a video announcement that the terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast have been apprehended by Counter Terrorism Department and made it clear that Rana Sanaullah or Islamabad have no connection with it.

The case of the Johar Town blast was registered and investigated by CTD Punjab and I thank CM Parvez Elahi and the provincial government for their determined support at every step; he said and added that Parvez Elahi took a personal interest in this case.

When I briefed the chief minister for the first time, he used to inquire about the progress at every meeting, Addl IG commented. In one meeting or the other, CM Punjab would inquire about the progress in the Johar Town blast case every week. CM Parvez Elahi extended complete support and resources; he added and asserted that the CTD has become the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan with the support of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. I am deeply grateful to Parvez Elahi, IGP Punjab and the Punjab government, he remarked.

‘The irrefutable shreds of evidence of India’s direct involvement in the Johar Town blast have been found. The direct agents of India and the Indian external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are fully involved in it,’ he stressed. ‘We have not had such solid evidence before.’ The foreign office has handed over dossiers of India’s sinister involvements in the spate of terrorism to diplomats and the United Nations. ‘We have put before the world indisputable proof of belligerent India’s invasive involvement in terrorism.’

He disclosed that the Johar Town blast case was worked out a year and a half ago. It took time to trace, and identify the Indian agents and get a red warrant. It took one and a half years to garner sufficient pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in the blast. As soon as there was irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement, we put the case before the world, he concluded.