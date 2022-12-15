850 cops screened at health camp

A health screening camp was concluded at Central Police Office with the support of Punjab Police and Primary and Secondary Health Care. During the three-day health screening camp, more than 850 personnel underwent hepatitis, sugar and other tests.

According to the details, more than 850 officials were tested for hepatitis, sugar and other tests in the health screening camp. Blood pressure, asthma, respiratory diseases, mental problems and PCR tests were also conducted for the officials, while for protection against hepatitis, the staff and employees were also vaccinated. On the three days of the camp, which started on December 13, doctors and paramedical staff of primary and secondary health care performed their duties diligently. AIG Admin and Security Amara Athar said that the screening camp of the Secondary and Health Care Department for the convenience of police employees was commendable, which gave hundreds of employees of the Central Police Office the opportunity to get their health screened. Further steps will continue in the future so that they can perform their duties more diligently and dutifully.