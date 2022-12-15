Chief ministership of Punjab is trust of Imran Khan: Elahi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi MNA huddled up at CM Office to discuss matters of mutual interest as well as the politico-economic situation on Thursday.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi apprised President Arif Alvi about the development projects and relief-related initiatives. They showed deep concern over the poor state of the economy and the poor policies of the federal government were severely criticized.

CM Parvez Elahi regretted that the federal government has economically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months. The economy is falling day by day while they want to extend their power, he deplored. The imposed incompetent cabal is only interested in saving its politics. He said that the question of saving the state is important and everyone has to think for Pakistan. Parvez Elahi reiterated that they are with Imran Khan and added that the Chief Ministership of Punjab is the trust of Imran Khan.

President Arif Alvi said that we have to think only of Pakistan as Pakistani. Nothing is final in politics; decisions have to be made under the circumstances. He asserted that Pakistan demands unity and political tolerance from us. We are trying to resolve the issues amicably and it’s hoped that Allah Almighty will find a better way for Pakistan. Dr Arif Alvi further said that Ch Parvez Elahi is a seasoned politician and has a sound opinion on political issues. I have a lively discussion on important issues in a very pleasant atmosphere, he concluded.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi co-chaired a meeting at CMO to review facilities for differently-abled persons on Thursday. It was decided to coordinate with NADRA for the registration of differently-abled persons.

President Arif Alvi maintained that the collection of accurate data on blind and differently-abled people is important. If there is accurate data, the welfare work of special people could be further improved. He directed appointing separate teachers for the training of special people in normal schools, saying that special children have special abilities which could be brought out through training. Ramps in markets and commercial areas should be erected to accommodate special people; he added and noted that implementation of a 5% job quota would provide relief to the special people as they have brought laurels home in different fields. He also appreciated effective measures taken by the Punjab government for disabled people under the leadership of Parvez Elahi.

The CM noted that he created a separate department for disabled people in 2003 while setting up 170 institutions and free transport for special students. The Punjab government has fixed a 5% job quota for disabled people and increased conveyance allowance for blind and other disabled employees in all institutions of Punjab. The government was also allocating separate seats for disabled people in new buses, he said. Secretary Social Welfare gave a briefing to the President regarding rehabilitation, training, registration and provision of facilities for special persons.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi MNA, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education and others also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has given final approval to give district status to Taunsa. Immediate action has been taken on the demand of parliamentarians of DG Khan.

Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Makhdoom Raza, Ali Raza Dreshak and Rai Zahoor called on CM at his office.

The CM mentioned that he had announced the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA in 2005. Final approval has been given by me now and I thank Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promise, he added. Taunsa is the fifth new district in a short span of a few months as Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu have already been given district status.

The CM hoped that the administrative affairs of Taunsa would be improved and the quality of facilities would also be increased. The decision has been made keeping in mind the convenience of the members of the assembly and the people, he concluded.

The parliamentarians thanked the CM for granting the status of the district to Taunsa. The people will always remember it and the deprivation of the people will also be removed.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about the recovery of the dead body of a 3-year-old girl in Okara and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. Justice should be provided to the bereaved family; he said and extended sympathies to them.