Need to introduce reforms in justice system to end gender violence: Cheema

Punjab government spokesperson Mrs Massarat Jamshaid Cheema has said that there is a need to introduce reforms in our justice system in order to end gender based violence. She was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference on ‘Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities’ organized by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies and Al Raazi Hall. On this occasion, VC Poonch University Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Pro VC Nur International University Prof Dr Najma Najam, Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences LSE Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Justice (r) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal, senior analyst Salman Abid, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Raa’na Mali, faculty members, researchers and large number of students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Mrs Cheema said that we needed to give space to the females and provide them with the best working environment. She said that women had made a major contribution in Bangladesh’s workforce. She said that it must be mandatory for the girls getting professional education to do a job. She said that women should be encouraged to play their role in the development of the country and society. She said that while making dramas and films on sexual harassment cases, we must demoralize and discourage crime and criminals. She said that there was a lack of implementation of relevant laws in Pakistan to end violence on women. She urged the women not to compromise on their self-respect.

Dr Raa’na Malik welcomed the guests and participants. She enlightened the audience about the conference statistics & also stressed upon the importance of organizing academic events. Prof Dr Zakria Zakar highlighted the ground realities in academic institutions and talked about the importance of gender equality. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal talked about the role women leaders can play to improve the conditions of the country. Dr Najma Najam shed light on ‘women in higher education’. She also shared her inspirational story of being the first female vice chancellor in Pakistan. Dr Shahid Siddique talked about the connection between literature and power and also talked about the role of language in constructing stereotypes, identities and relationships. Salman Abid said that women should be encouraged at all levels so that they can play a dynamic role in the country’s development. The conference will conclude on Friday.