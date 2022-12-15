RUDA starts enforcement operation in Theme View Park

Ravi Urban Development Authority has started working to take action against illegal housing schemes within its territorial limits. Ensuring the ongoing issue of illegal housing societies and encroachments in the area of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), it is again reiterated by the authority that all such transgressions will be demolished where no construction is allowed as per the RUDA Act and government orders. An enforcement operation was done in the illegal housing society with the name of Theme View Park in between the vicinity of Mohnalwal and Chung area, along with the district administration where three offices of the said society were sealed for which earlier the notices were also served. It is pertinent to add that for the interest of general public, be aware notices and caveat emptor were published in print media from time to time by concerned government authorities including LDA, Municipal Authority, and RUDA in their respective areas of responsibility. Furthermore, WASA, LESCO, SNGPL were informed by RUDA for the suspension of civic facilities. RUDA in the best interest of public once again accentuate that this not only tantamount to illegal development but investing or buying property by public will create a inconvenience for both the buyers and the authorities, for which RUDA will be left with no other option but to have a recourse through legal measures.