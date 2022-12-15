Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s recent photoshoot goes viral

The pictures from the latest magazine shoot of showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan and her husband, singer Falak Shabir are viral on social media.

Khan shared a bunch of pictures from her latest photoshoot with her husband on the photo and video sharing application.

Both celebrities carried bold, grunge look which was loved by social users on the gram. Several also drew comparisons between the looks of the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor and Netflix’s current popular character Wednesday Addams.

The viral pictures received love from her millions of followers on the social platform, in the form of likes and lovely comments for the couple.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their toddler.

In other news, Khan and Shabir were granted golden visas for UAE earlier this week, as announced in an Instagram post. She shared a click with her partner and officials on the gram and wrote, “We are so honoured to receive our GOLDEN VISA from a country that is our second home, UAE.”