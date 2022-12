Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a 38-second video of his transformation for his upcoming film Haddi on his social media. “Here s a sneak peek into my transformation in #Haddi. #Haddi releasing in 2023.” the actor captioned.

The actor is all set to play a transgender character in the movie. The actor dropped a time-lapse video of him getting into the prosthetics of his character. The movie is directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma.