Neelam Muneer gives a peek into her Swat getaway

The stunning picture of film and TV A-lister Neelam Muneer Khan from her Swat trip is viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a recent picture of herself from Swat.

The celebrity wrote a Pashto language caption with her solo picture from the forests on the gram.

The breathtaking click sees Khan in an all-black outfit paired with white shoes. She flaunted natural hair and makeup while posing amid the camps in the forests of Swat.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes, in addition to numerous heartfelt compliments in the comments section of the viral post.

Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on the social site, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.5 million followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she won hearts and acclaim as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s recently-ended serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’.

The drama was about the protagonist trying to prove her innocence in the murder of her husband Mateen and overcoming the hurdles set by her in-laws.