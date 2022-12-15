Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar

The football World Cup fever has gripped the world and celebrities are no different as the madness has reached the sky ahead of Argentina-France final in Lusail on Sunday.

The Argentina-Croatia match saw many A-list stars cheering for their favourites in the crowd. Superstar Mahira Khan was present at the match, the likes of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday were also in attendance and cheering for the teams.

Moreover, the leading lady from Pakistan was spotted mingling with Bollywood counterparts at a dinner. She was dressed in a leather brown dress and donned her look with a bun. Earlier, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza was also spotted enjoying the same match. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the finale. King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will also be there to promote his upcoming movie “Pathaan”.