Every bombshell from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’

“This is a first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022.”

That is the title card that appears when you first press play on Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revealing new Netflix docuseries. With the couple’s Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, the first three episodes of the highly anticipated show premiered globally on Dec. 8 and jumped right in with self-taped video diaries by its two titular subjects. The footage was captured in March 2020, just as the couple was performing their last public engagement as active members of the royal family and Harry immediately addresses his shocking decision to give up his title.

“My job is to keep my family safe,” the royal, currently fifth in line to the British throne, explains, while sitting in a private suite at London’s Heathrow Airport. “But the nature of being born into this position amid everything that comes with it and the level of hate that is being stirred up in the last three years, especially against my wife and my son, I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family.”

Meghan, meanwhile, is first seen in Vancouver, Canada, sitting with her hair wrapped in a bath towel. “H is in London and I am here, I don’t even know where to begin. I just really want to get to the other side of all of this,” Meghan says, just before beginning to cry. “Um, I don’t know what to say anymore. Unfortunately, in not standing for something, they are destroying us.”

The “they” in question seems to be both the royal family and the British media, each of whom Harry calls out in the series’ opening scene. “This is about duty and service and I feel as though being part of this family is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media,” Harry says. “This isn’t just about our story. This has always been so much bigger than us. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth. The institution knows the full truth and the media knows the full truth because they’ve been in on it.” Now, in full control of their own narrative for the first time, Harry and Meghan are finally spilling the entire damn pot of English breakfast tea.

“I’m not going to say that it’s comfortable,” Meghan says of making the documentary. “But when you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are.”