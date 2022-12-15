Olivia Wilde goes on vacation and returns to Instagram after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don’t Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the sun.

On Dec. 3, Olivia shared a bikini pic of herself laughing in a hammock with friend Babs Burchfield on Instagram. The Tron: Legacy star captioned her post, her first in nearly two months, with the word, “Best.”

On her Instagram Stories, Olivia also posted In a photo of herself posing in a swimsuit, with her arms above her head, on a rocky beach as the rays nearly shadow her out completely. She captioned the snap, “Mahalo” which is a term used in Hawaii to express gratitude. Eagle-eyed fans who also watched Bab’s Instagram Stories seemingly confirmed the duo were in Hawaii together, with the producer labeling one of her beach selfies, “Mele Kalikimaka”-a reference to Bing Crosby’s 1950 Hawaiian Christmas song. She also shared a pic of Olivia soaking up the island scenery while wearing a bikini top, sweatpants and oversized straw hat. On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed that Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, are taking a break after about two years of dating. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” one source told People. “It’s a very amicable decision.”

The following day, it was business as usual as Olivia made a glamorous solo appearance 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.

Prior to dating the Harry, Olivia, was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. News that she and the 47-year-old Ted Lasso star quietly ended their nine-year relationship surfaced in November 2020, two months before the actress was photographed holding hands with the “As It Was” singer at at a wedding for Harry’s manager Jeff Azoff. While some fans have raised eyebrows at the relationship timelines, Olivia previously refuted claims that she broke things off with her fiancé to be with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star. “The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in a cover story published in September. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”